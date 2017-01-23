Feminine, Strong & Sultry! DOS Clothing Store Releases New Collection ‘Amour’ featuring Actress Sharon Ooja – Bella Naija
Bella Naija
Feminine, Strong & Sultry! DOS Clothing Store Releases New Collection 'Amour' featuring Actress Sharon Ooja
Lagos-based clothing brand DOS Clothing Store has released a new collection modeled by Sharon Ooja, a star in the NdaniTV's hit web series, Skinny Girl in Transit. The DOS clothing store team picked Sharon as the face of the new campaign because she …
Lookbook Sharon Ooja fronts DOS Clothing's 'Amour' Collection
