Fenerbahce offer Emenike to Sunderland

Fenerbahce will offer Nigerian international striker Emmanuel Emenike to Sunderland according to Turkish sports newspaper Fanatik.

The Yellow Canaries are keen on offloading Emenike over the winter transfer window.

Fenerbahce want to sign Jeremain Lens on a permanent deal or extend his loan deal by another season and will use Emenike as a bargaining chip to present a more attractive offer to Sunderland.

Emenike has been in good form for the Istanbul giants scoring seven times and providing four assists in 20 games but he is behind the pecking order with Robin van Persie and Moussa Sow ahead of him.

