Few Days To Mark 2-Years Popular Actor Muna Obiekwe Passed On, Here’s The Real Truth Nobody Ever Told You About His Death

Yes, one of Nollywood super Actor, Muna Obiekwe died of a kidney disease but there are untold stories you really need to know about the death of the handsome actor who passed on January 18 2015. Relax and read behind the scene story as it unfolds below…

From some of the sad posts that Muna’s colleagues posted on their various social media accounts, it was made known that the actor, who is survived by his wife and children, died after he could not afford the fee the Nigerian health care was demanding.

Nollywood actors, Uche Jumbo, Mike Ezuruonye, Stella Damasus and others who confirmed the death of the talented Nollywood actor, also in their posts made it known that they were all in the dark as to his health condition.

Even Nigeria’s Actors’ Guild president, Ibinabo Fiberesima, was unaware of the actor’s illness before his sudden death.

Some of the actors and actresses confirmed from their posts also that the film industry in Nigeria is no better than a ‘make-believe’, as everyone is just content with the publicity and showing off involved in the business. Actress, Ify Okeke made it known that there are no real friends in the industry.

It is also true that the health system in Nigeria needs a revamp as unconfirmed reports said that the late actor needed only N50k for dialysis per day and Muna allegedly could not afford this. Ify Ikeke thinks that, although Muna did not open up to anyone in the industry about his health situation, most of our actors and actresses prefer showing off to helping fellow colleagues.

Muna’s case, there was a sad end, as the Internet went abuzz on that fateful Sunday, January 19, 2015 when news of his death surfaced online. Here are some of what his colleagues in the Nollywood industry had to say about his death…

Stella Damasus

Just confirmed it from some close friends and relatives that he is really dead. The message from twitter that he was still alive was from a fake account. So this is my pain, how do you know what to believe and what not to believe? Where do we draw the line?

Over nine thousand people on twitter have believed that he is still alive because of the fake twitter account. REST IN PEACE BRO! I was really hoping that it was a rumor. God rest your soul. This is too painful. Whoever put that message out not the fake twitter account should be careful. Don’t play games with people’s lives like that.

Yvonne Jegede

“Some times i wish we don’t take some things for granted. Been calling and his phone is switched off. I wish i could have a short chat with you now. I wish i could just see you one more time. My friend, my colleague, my boss, my senior, my GUYYYYYY…

Tears won’t stop, my heart beating faster, Bless the day i met you, bless your soul, bless your family you left behind. #nollywoodactor #nollywoodhulk #nollywoodlover #nollywoodworker #sabiguyREST IN PEACE MUNA OBIEKWE #WeLoveMunaObiekwe”.

Uche Jombo

“It’s not the length of life but the depth of life” RIP muna! Update:it’s sad that someone will try to make this sad day more difficult by tweeting through a fake account.

Like you all I wish it was a lie but sadly it’s not.please just pay your respects and stop with the tagging about this fake account user. I refuse to give him 1min.

Mike Ezuruonye

So sad…Muna whyyyyyyyyyy ….Ohhh Whyyyyyyyy..R.I.P bro…Nollywood looses another

Death is not something to toy with…His first cousin Called me and told me n I confirmed from those who saw it all..for those of u cursing me out I hope after this all u will apologize ..And realize there are impersonators claiming to be some Celebrities on tweeter too..God bless.

Nonso Diobi

I v just confirmed from AGN president that Muna Obiekwe is truly dead, its so sad and still can’t bliv dis .

Ify Okeke

I truly hate to be a harbinger of bad news but I want to confirm that MUNA OBIEKWE IS DEAD! And am so angry! Yes not just because we lost another great talent but because in this industry we are not our brothers kepper.

Yes,Muna mighty have wanted or lived a private life but people knew he was sick,people knew his health condition and yet what did they do,some tried but if they had cried out to the world MUNA might have gotten help. We are just colleagues NO REAL FRIENDS! Rest In Peace MUNA”