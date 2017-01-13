FG Advised To Keep Away From Religious Issues

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Chukwuemeka Eze, on Friday advised the Federal Government to keep away from issues concerning leadership of religious organisations.

Eze gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) regulation on the tenure of leaders of religious bodies in the country.

He said that such regulation would always be misunderstood in spite of its good intentions for the religious groups.

‘’I will advise government to exclude itself from religious issues as its involvement, no matter the good intentions, will be misconstrued by people,’’ he said.

Eze, however, stated that the policy was for “the good of churches as Nigerians will prefer to die in office instead of leaving the stage for others’’.

He expressed confidence in the leadership of the APC-led Federal Government, saying that it should remain focused in its giant strides.

He urged the government to guard against any form of distraction, capable of undermining its image.

Eze pointed out that Nigeria’s value system had remained the bane of leadership in the country, adding that the system was not ready to accept reforms.

According to him, the sit tight syndrome is a problem in Africa and Nigeria, even in churches.

“No one wants to vacate exalted seats for others,” he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for delivering “on about 77 per cent of his promises to Nigerians, especially in degrading Boko Haram”. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

