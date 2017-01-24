Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG, AfDB to spend $175mn on irrigation, markets

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government says it will spend $175 million  to rehabilitate agricultural and ancillary social infrastructure in seven states under its Agricultural Transformation Support Programme Phase one (ATASP-1). Haruna Akwashiki, the National Coordinator of ATASP-1, disclosed the plan while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja. Akwashiki said the project…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FG, AfDB to spend $175mn on irrigation, markets appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.