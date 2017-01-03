FG, APC should review Nigeria’s economic policies — Bishop Nwokolo

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—Worried by the suffering of Nigerians by the ongoing economic hardship, the Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Rt Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo, has urged the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to review its economic policies to address the economic situation in the country.

Bishop Nwokolo made the call while fielding questions from journalists in Onitsha, after delivering his New Year message at the Bishop’s Court Onitsha.

He said: “The present administration’s need to review its policies has become very imperative, since nothing is yet to show that it is taking any solid steps to address the economic problems in the country.

“This is not the time to blame the previous government for things that were not done right, but the present administration should learn from the mistakes of the past, and improve its own governance.

“We are not observing any positive change to make us believe that anything is being done to make things better for Nigerians by this administration.

“The power level has dropped from what it used to be in the past administration. We have been buying diesel on daily basis for power generation, some people are beginning to think that things were better in the past administration and recession is biting hard on Nigerians.”

