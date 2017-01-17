Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG appeals to labour unions to shelve strike

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FEDERAL government yesterday appealed to the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, Non – Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, to shelve their 5-day warning strike in the interest of the nation. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, in a press […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post FG appeals to labour unions to shelve strike appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.