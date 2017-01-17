FG appeals to labour unions to shelve strike
FEDERAL government yesterday appealed to the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, Non – Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, to shelve their 5-day warning strike in the interest of the nation. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, in a press […]
