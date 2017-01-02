FG Approved Expulsion of 29 Students from College of Education

The Federal Ministry of Education has approved the expulsion of 29 students of the Federal College of Education, (TECH) Gombe for the roles they played in a riot that took place in June Admission will be withdrawn from 35 other students, and another 11 will repeat an academic session, the school said. This was contained …

