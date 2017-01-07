Pages Navigation Menu

FG Approves $1.5m Health Grant For Sokoto State

The Federal Government has provided a $1.5 million grant to Sokoto State Government under the Saving One Million Lives Programme. The Permanent Secretary in the State’s Ministry of Health, Alhaji Almustapha Othman, told reporters in Sokoto on Saturday that the programme would take off in January. According to him, some of the major health indices …

