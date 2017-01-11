FG approves N1.7bn for completion of abandoned Sabke water supply project in Katsina

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N1.7 nbillion for the completion of the abandoned Sabke Water Supply project in Katsina state.

The Minister of Water, Suleiman Adamu, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the weekly FEC meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the approval was granted in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to complete all ongoing and abandoned projects.

Adamu disclosed that the council also approved outlined business case for the concessioning of the Gurara 30 megawatt hydro power plant in Kaduna state.

“We presented two memos; one had to do with the completion of the water supply project at the cost of N1.735 billion.

“This is an abandoned project and in line with the current government’s commitment to completing ongoing and abandoned projects as much as possible, the continuation and completion of this project was approved.

“Council approved outlined business case for the concessioning of the Gurara 30 megawatt hydro-power plant, which is supposed to fit into the industrial area of Kaduna city.”

The minister said in the next two years, his ministry would be de-emphasising on execution of new projects so that it could continue and complete the identified 117 ongoing and abandoned projects across the country.

He expressed optimism that his ministry would complete 25 per cent of the 117 abandoned projects in 2017.

The minister, however, stated that “It doesn’t mean we will not embark in new projects but we will only do new projects that are very critical to the current infrastructural requirements.

“For instance, from 2018 in the ministry of water resources, we intend to embark on setting up of additional irrigation and hydro projects.

“Our task has been to concentrate more on completing some of these projects so we set out to do a technical audit early last year on these projects based on which we prioritized them – top, medium and low priority.

“Some projects that were thought not to be worthwhile were cancelled. This (Sabke water supply) project approved happens to be one of the top priority projects, that is why we are willing to spend little more money to get the value for which the project was intended.

“We are going to continue like that and we hope to complete at least 25 per cent of that 117 ongoing projects in the 2017 budget.’’

The minister said the Council also approved a memo on the upgrade of some computer programmes and applications for PENCOM’s smooth operation. He said the council also approved another memo to provide information system for the mining sector by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

