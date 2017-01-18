FG assures non-academic staff unions of implementation of 2009 agreement – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FG assures non-academic staff unions of implementation of 2009 agreement
Vanguard
Abuja – The Federal Government on Wednesday in Abuja assured of the full implementation of its 2009 agreement with the non-academic staff unions of Nigerian universities. They are National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Non …
