FG Awards N14.4bn Contract for Second Niger Bridge

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

The Federal Government has awarded contract for early works on the Second Niger bridge and emergency repairs at the Tamburawa bridge in Kano State at a total cost of N16.3 billion. Mohammed  Abdullahi, the Assistant Director of Information in the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, made this known in a statement on Tuesday […]

