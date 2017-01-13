FG awards N16.3 billion contracts for Second Niger, Tamburawa bridges – Guardian

Pages Navigation Menu

FG awards N16.3 billion contracts for Second Niger, Tamburawa bridges

FG awards N16.3 billion contracts for Second Niger, Tamburawa bridges
The Federal Government has awarded a N14.4billion contract for additional early works on the Second Niger Bridge linking Delta and Anambra states in the South-South and South- East zones. The project is being handled by Messrs Julius Berger (Nig.) …
