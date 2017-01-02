Pages Navigation Menu

FG begins N30,000 stipends payment for the N-Power scheme beneficiaries

The Federal Government has commenced the payment of the N30, 000 monthly stipends for beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme -the job creation programme of the Buhari presidency. The N-Power programme is designed to engage the teeming and massive numbers of unemployed Nigerian graduates from tertiary institutions across the country. The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, stating that “ all successfully verified beneficiaries who have provided bank accounts are being processed for payment.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

