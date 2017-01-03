Pages Navigation Menu

FG begins N5,000 payment to one million poor Nigerians – The Punch

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Business

FG begins N5,000 payment to one million poor Nigerians
The Punch
President Muhammadu Buhari has started the payment of N5,000 each to one million poor Nigerians under its Conditional Cash Transfer programme, which is one of his cardinal campaign promises. Under the programme, President Buhari had promised to …

