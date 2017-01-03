FG begins N5,000 payment to one million poor Nigerians – The Punch
|
FG begins N5,000 payment to one million poor Nigerians
The Punch
President Muhammadu Buhari has started the payment of N5,000 each to one million poor Nigerians under its Conditional Cash Transfer programme, which is one of his cardinal campaign promises. Under the programme, President Buhari had promised to …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG