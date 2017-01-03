FG begins payment of N5,000 monthly stipend to 1m poor Nigerians
The Federal Government, on Monday says it has commenced the payment of N5,000 monthly stipend to one million vulnerable Nigerians. The announcement was made in a statement signed by the spokesperson to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande on Monday. The statement disclosed that the government commenced the payment through the Conditional Cash Transfer, […]
