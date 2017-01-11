FG charges NCC board members on economic growth

‎In a determined move aimed at advancing 9.80 percent contribution of the telecoms sector to the GDP,the Federal Government has inaugurated the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission,NCC,with a directive to the board members to employ cutting-edge regulatory practices which would ensure the growth of the industry,and attract investment.

Adebayo Shittu,Minister of Communication Technology on Wednesday in Abuja at the inauguration Ceremony charged the board members to grow the sector by encouraging more investment in critical infrastructure to ensure adequate investment by operators and other stakeholders both from within and outside Nigeria.

