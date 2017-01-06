FG Clears Air On Accidental Gunfire In Aso Rock

Following an incident involving the accidental gun discharge in the State House on Wednesday, the Presidency wishes to reassure all Nigerians and foreigners of the safety of the seat of power in the country. According to the reports received so far, the security official involved is not attached to the State House. Rather, he came …

The post FG Clears Air On Accidental Gunfire In Aso Rock appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

