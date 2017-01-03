Pages Navigation Menu

FG commences payment of N5,000 monthly stipend to 1 million poor, vulnerable

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

The Federal Government said it has commenced the payment of N5,000 monthly stipends to the poorest and the most vulnerable in the country through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of its Social Investment Programmes, SIP. According to a statement by presidential media aide, office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the Programme commenced last week…

The post FG commences payment of N5,000 monthly stipend to 1 million poor, vulnerable appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

