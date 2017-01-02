Pages Navigation Menu

FG condemns killing of another Nigerian in S/Africa

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the latest extra judicial killing of a Nigerian in South Africa as “worrying and condemnable”. Dabiri-Erewa in a statement in Abuja on Monday said the latest gruesome killing of Tochukwu Nnadi by Police in South Africa, was unacceptable to the…

