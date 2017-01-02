FG condemns killing of Nigerian in South Africa

The Federal Government has condemned the killing of a Nigerian, Tochukwu Nnadi by South African Police. The Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the latest extra judicial killing as “worrying and condemnable”. Dabiri-Erewa in a statement signed by her media aide, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Monday said the latest […]

This post FG condemns killing of Nigerian in South Africa appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

