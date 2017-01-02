FG condemns killing of Nigerian in South Africa
The Federal Government has condemned the killing of a Nigerian, Tochukwu Nnadi by South African Police. The Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the latest extra judicial killing as “worrying and condemnable”. Dabiri-Erewa in a statement signed by her media aide, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Monday said the latest […]
