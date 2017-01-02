Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG Condemns Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

The Federal Government has condemned the recent extra judicial killing of a Nigerian, Tochukwu Nnadi in South Africa describing it as worrying. The Senior Special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this in a statement signed by her media aide, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in Abuja on Monday. She …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post FG Condemns Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.