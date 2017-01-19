FG Confirms Lassa Fever In 7 States, Cautions Nigerians, Health Workers On Hygiene

Following increasing cases of Lassa fever in the country, the Federal Government has called on Nigerians to maintain high food and personal hygiene.

The Federal Government made the call in a statement issued by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday.

NCDC, while advising Nigerians to keep their foods from rats and other house rodents, urged that suspected Lassa cases be quickly reported to ensure treatment commences on time.

“Lassa fever is curable when there is rapid laboratory testing to confirm the disease, leading to early commencement of treatment”, it said.

Explaining further, the NCDC disclosed that it has confirmed 19 Lassa fever cases so far in seven states namely; Ogun, Taraba, Nasarawa, Edo, Ondo, Rivers and Plateau states.

It also revealed that six people have been killed of the disease already, urging health workers to take caution at the cause of their duties.

Part of the statement reads, “The NCDC wants to remind healthcare workers that they are at a higher risk of contracting Lassa. They are therefore encouraged to ensure strict infection prevention and control practices at points of care

“All febrile illnesses must be tested for malaria before treatment; tests that return negative for malaria may be Lassa fever and must flag suspicion.

“We encourage frontline health workers to report all suspected cases of Lassa to their Local Government Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers and/or State Epidemiologists.”

