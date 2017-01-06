Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG considers conditional cash transfer to pregnant mothers to avert maternal mortality

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

…..The Scheme could cost FG N20bn to implement In a determined move targeted at addressing incidences of maternal and child mortality in the country, the federal government is currently considering conditional cash Transfer to pregnant mothers in the country in a bid to attract more women to ante-natal care,and forestall avoidable deaths. This was even…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FG considers conditional cash transfer to pregnant mothers to avert maternal mortality appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.