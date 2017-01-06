FG considers conditional cash transfer to pregnant mothers to avert maternal mortality

…..The Scheme could cost FG N20bn to implement In a determined move targeted at addressing incidences of maternal and child mortality in the country, the federal government is currently considering conditional cash Transfer to pregnant mothers in the country in a bid to attract more women to ante-natal care,and forestall avoidable deaths. This was even…

This content is for WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FG considers conditional cash transfer to pregnant mothers to avert maternal mortality appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

