FG considers conditional cash transfer to pregnant mothers to avert maternal mortality
…..The Scheme could cost FG N20bn to implement In a determined move targeted at addressing incidences of maternal and child mortality in the country, the federal government is currently considering conditional cash Transfer to pregnant mothers in the country in a bid to attract more women to ante-natal care,and forestall avoidable deaths. This was even…
The post FG considers conditional cash transfer to pregnant mothers to avert maternal mortality appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG