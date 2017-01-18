Pages Navigation Menu

FG delegation arrives Maiduguri over fatal accidental bomb[PHOTO]

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

borno naf

A high-level federal government delegation has arrived in Maiduguri in connection with Tuesday’s deadly accidental bombing of an IDP camp in Rann by a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet. The delegation includes Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Ministers of Defence as well as Information and Culture Mansur Dan Alli and Lai Mohammed […]

