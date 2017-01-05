FG earmarks N285m for flood, grass control in Hadejia Valley project – Vanguard
Federal Government has earmarked 285 million in the 2017 fiscal year for flood and grass control at the Hadejia Valley project, Sen. Ubali Shittu, representing Jigawa North said. He made the disclosure at a town hall meeting on Thursday in Hadejia.
