FG extends deadline for airlines’ automated payment

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has extended the deadline given to airlines operating in the country to automate their remittance/payment systems to aviation agencies to Feb. 28 Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that the extension was at the instance of the operators. “The automation deadline has been extended to February ending at the instance of the operators.

