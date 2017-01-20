FG extends deadline for airlines’ automated payment

The Federal Government has extended the deadline given to airlines operating in the country to automate their remittance/payment systems to aviation agencies to Feb. 28 Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that the extension was at the instance of the operators. “The automation deadline has been extended to February ending at the instance of the operators.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

