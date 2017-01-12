Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG gives states $1.5m each for women, children healthcare

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

FEDERAL Government has disclosed that it has given each to all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to provide quality health care for women and children. President Muhammadu Buhari said this, Tuesday in Abuja at the Flag-off of the Primary Health Care Revitalization Programme and Commissioning of the Kuchingoro Primary Health Care […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post FG gives states $1.5m each for women, children healthcare appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.