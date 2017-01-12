FG gives states $1.5m each for women, children healthcare

FEDERAL Government has disclosed that it has given each to all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to provide quality health care for women and children. President Muhammadu Buhari said this, Tuesday in Abuja at the Flag-off of the Primary Health Care Revitalization Programme and Commissioning of the Kuchingoro Primary Health Care […]

The post FG gives states $1.5m each for women, children healthcare appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

