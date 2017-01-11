FG grants citizenship to 335 foreigners

The Federal Executive Council has approved the citizenship of 335 foreigners residing in the country.

Council gave the approval following a memo by the minister of interior, Abdurahman Dambazzau, recommending those who had met the requirements.

Briefing journalists after the Council meeting,chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister said over 500 applications were considered before approving the 335.

“Over 500 applications that we considered, out of these, 335 were recommended for citizenship and this memo was brought to council to

that effect. Citizenship is either by naturalization or by registration.

“There are 335 that applied for citizenship by naturalization and the requirements to be met are clearly stated in section 26 of the constitution.

“Then there is citizenship by registration and that is what is popularly known as Niger-wives which is for women in foreign countries who married to Nigerian citizens. That is also clearly spelt out in section 27 of the constitution” he said.

Section 26 of the 1999 constitution states that a person may be registered as a citizen of Nigeria, if the President is satisfied that -he is a person of good character; he has shown a clear intention of his desire to be domiciled in Nigeria; and he has taken the Oath of Allegiance prescribed in the Seventh Schedule to this Constitution.

The provisions of this section of the law shall also apply to any woman who is or has been married to a citizen of Nigeria; or every person of full age and capacity born outside Nigeria any of whose grandparents is a citizen of Nigeria.

The interior minister said the procedure for grating citizenship takes a number of steps and this hast been done since 2013.“We have some backlog of these applications” he said adding that “the requirementsare there and we considered them. Those who met the requirement, the advisory council recommended and sent to council for approval. So, today, FEC approved the recommendations of those who applied, 345 of them. 245 by naturalization and 90 by registration”.

Dambazzau also explained that some of the applications were dropped after preliminary investigations on each applicant matching with the requirements.

”So, it is not just the issue of criminality, there are requirement laid down in the constitution and each of these requirements must be

met by every applicant. The moment any applicant doesn’t meet any of the requirement, check section 26 and 27 of the constitution, they are

clearly stated there. If there are security issues, the security agencies will bring them out to say that a person belongs to a given

group in-terms of security risk. But apart from that, we followed the rules and regulations, those constitutional requirements must be met”.

