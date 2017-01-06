No increase in tariffs for food items, luxury goods – FG – Vanguard
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
No increase in tariffs for food items, luxury goods – FG
Vanguard
“The Federal Ministry of Finance wishes to categorically state that the correct position is that, the 2016 FPM did not involve any upward review of tariff on the affected food items and luxury goods. On the contrary, tariffs for those items remained at …
No increment in import duties on food items, luxury goods – Nigerian Govt
FG: Importation of drugs remains banned
Nigerian government denies increasing tariff on food items
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG