FG inaugurates NCC board, gives special task on QoS

By Prince Osuagwu & Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government Wednesday formerly inaugurated the board of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC. Chairman of the board is Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye. Other members of the board include Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Engr. Ubale Maska, Executive Commissioner (Technical Services), Mr. Sunday Dare (Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management). The non-executive Commissioners include Mr. Clement Omeiza Baiye and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume.

The board members who were appointed in August 2016 were charged with:

“Formulating several policies for the regulation and development of the Communications industry; considering and approving the yearly budget of the Commission as may be presented to the Board by Management; ensuring that the Commission is manifestly seen to be a responsible corporate citizen, having regard not only to financial aspects of the Commission but also to the impact its operations have on its stakeholders, the environment and all parts of the country; provision of the effective leadership on an ethical foundation by ensuring that issues of ethics are managed effectively; among others.

Performing the inauguration rites, on behalf of the government, minister of Communications Technology, Adebayo Shittu, charged the new board to employ cutting-edge regulatory practices to curtail the incidences of dropped calls and other related poor quality of service in the telecom sector.

He urged them to ensure that Nigerians get value for their money in all the services rendered by the telecom service providers.

The post FG inaugurates NCC board, gives special task on QoS appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

