FG increases tariff on imported rice, sugar, other goods
As a way of boosting local industries in the face of Nigeria’s economic recession, Federal government said it has increased the tariffs on food items like rice, salt and sugar some luxury goods such as yachts and Sport Utility Vehicles, SUVs, and major food items imported into the country. This was contained in a circular […]
The post FG increases tariff on imported rice, sugar, other goods appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG