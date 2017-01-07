Pages Navigation Menu

FG increases tariff on imported rice, sugar, other goods

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As a way of boosting local industries in the face of Nigeria’s economic recession, Federal government said it has increased the tariffs on food items like rice, salt and sugar some luxury goods such as yachts and Sport Utility Vehicles, SUVs, and major food items imported into the country. This was contained in a circular […]

