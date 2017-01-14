FG Invites BBOG Convener, Ezekwesili To Chibok Girls Search Trip

The federal government has invited the convener, Bring Back Our Girls

(BBOG), Mrs Oby Ezekwesili and three other BBOG members to a guided

trip to the North-east on Monday, January 16, 2017.

This was contained in a letter dated, January 11, 2016, signed by the

Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed and made

available to LEADERSHIP.

The trip, according to the letter will avail the BBOG members the

opportunity to witness and better understand the efforts being made by

Nigeria military to secure the freedom for the abducted girls and all

other victims of the Boko Haram terrorist who are still in captivity.

As at time of filing this report, when contacted by our correspondent,

the chief Press secretary, Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Joe

Mutah said that the ministry is yet to receive any response from the

convener, BBOG, Mrs Ezekwesili.

According to the letter, the trip, being planned by the military, will

see the Minister of Defence and Information as well as the Chief of

Air Staff and Chief of Army Staff joining the invited BBOG members and

a select group of journalists.

The letter reads in part: ‘’Let me congratulate you most sincerely for

the continuing interest of you group, Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) in

the fate of the Chibok girls, including those who have regained

freedom and those who remain in captivity.

‘’In recognition of your unwavering commitment to the freedom of the

girls who remain in captivity, you are invited to nominate three of

the BBOG members to join you on a guided trip to the North-east on

Monday, January 16, 2017.

‘’The trip, being planned by the military, will see the Minister of

Defence and Information as well as the chief of air staff and chief of

army staff joining the invited BBOG members and a select group of

journalists, first to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Command Centre in

Yola to witness first-hand the efforts being made to search for the

girls by the NAF and then join the day and sorties by the NAF to the

Sambisa Forest. Please note that due to the limited seats on the

planes, only two of the invited BBOG members will join the NAF

sorties.

‘’After the sorties, the team will return to Yola for a briefing by

the NAF on their daily search for the girls, as well as all those who

have been abducted by Boko Haram.’’

‘’It is our believe that this trip will avail the BBOG the opportunity

to witness and better understand the efforts being made by Nigeria

military to secure the freedom for the abducted girls and all other

victims of the Boko Haram terrorist,’’ it added.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

