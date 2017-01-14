FG Invites BBOG Convener, Ezekwesili To Chibok Girls Search Trip
The federal government has invited the convener, Bring Back Our Girls
(BBOG), Mrs Oby Ezekwesili and three other BBOG members to a guided
trip to the North-east on Monday, January 16, 2017.
This was contained in a letter dated, January 11, 2016, signed by the
Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed and made
available to LEADERSHIP.
The trip, according to the letter will avail the BBOG members the
opportunity to witness and better understand the efforts being made by
Nigeria military to secure the freedom for the abducted girls and all
other victims of the Boko Haram terrorist who are still in captivity.
As at time of filing this report, when contacted by our correspondent,
the chief Press secretary, Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Joe
Mutah said that the ministry is yet to receive any response from the
convener, BBOG, Mrs Ezekwesili.
According to the letter, the trip, being planned by the military, will
see the Minister of Defence and Information as well as the Chief of
Air Staff and Chief of Army Staff joining the invited BBOG members and
a select group of journalists.
The letter reads in part: ‘’Let me congratulate you most sincerely for
the continuing interest of you group, Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) in
the fate of the Chibok girls, including those who have regained
freedom and those who remain in captivity.
‘’In recognition of your unwavering commitment to the freedom of the
girls who remain in captivity, you are invited to nominate three of
the BBOG members to join you on a guided trip to the North-east on
Monday, January 16, 2017.
‘’The trip, being planned by the military, will see the Minister of
Defence and Information as well as the chief of air staff and chief of
army staff joining the invited BBOG members and a select group of
journalists, first to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Command Centre in
Yola to witness first-hand the efforts being made to search for the
girls by the NAF and then join the day and sorties by the NAF to the
Sambisa Forest. Please note that due to the limited seats on the
planes, only two of the invited BBOG members will join the NAF
sorties.
‘’After the sorties, the team will return to Yola for a briefing by
the NAF on their daily search for the girls, as well as all those who
have been abducted by Boko Haram.’’
‘’It is our believe that this trip will avail the BBOG the opportunity
to witness and better understand the efforts being made by Nigeria
military to secure the freedom for the abducted girls and all other
victims of the Boko Haram terrorist,’’ it added.
