FG Launches #AskVillaNG, To Address Nigerians’ Questions

MyNaijaInfo.com

#AskVillaNG: FG To Address Nigerians’ Questions Weekly. ​The Presidency has announced its launch of the new #AskVillaNG series, a Platform Open for Nigerians To Send In questions and interact with the President’s Spokesman. To Take part in the process, Simply Send in Questions to the Presidency with the Hashtag, #AskVillaNG and your questions will be addressed among others weekly. See the announcement made on the Presidential Facebook Page below: We’re launching an #AskVillaNG series. Send in your questions for the President’s spokespersons, to be answered in weekly live-feed sessions. Remember to use the hashtag: #AskVillaNG

The post FG Launches #AskVillaNG, To Address Nigerians’ Questions appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

