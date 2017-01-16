FG Launches #AskVillaNG, To Address Nigerians’ Questions
MyNaijaInfo.com
#AskVillaNG: FG To Address Nigerians’ Questions Weekly. The Presidency has announced its launch of the new #AskVillaNG series, a Platform Open for Nigerians To Send In questions and interact with the President’s Spokesman. To Take part in the process, Simply Send in Questions to the Presidency with the Hashtag, #AskVillaNG and your questions will be addressed among others weekly. See the announcement made on the Presidential Facebook Page below: We’re launching an #AskVillaNG series. Send in your questions for the President’s spokespersons, to be answered in weekly live-feed sessions. Remember to use the hashtag: #AskVillaNG
The post FG Launches #AskVillaNG, To Address Nigerians’ Questions appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.
This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG