FG May Have Saved N70bn From BVN, Others Financial Measures

Federal Government is believed to have saved no less than N70 billion as a result of the introduction of Biometric Verification Number (BVN) and other measures anti-corruption measures in the nation’s financial system.

Prof. Aminu Hassan, Division of Accounting, Finance and Business, Dundee Abertay University, United Kingdom, stated this on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen shortly after presenting a paper titled: “Corruption in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry: A View From the Lens if Ethical Accountability,” at a public lecture organised by Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State.

Aminu emphasized that the N70 billion reportedly saved by the Nigerian government is a privileged information and hailed the success so far recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s anti-corruption fight as significant progress.

“Actually, he is making a great headway in the fight against corruption. You can see the mechanism that has been put in place in relation to our financial system.

The ability to actually siphon funds is actually becoming very difficult. If you are holding more than two accounts or if you are moving money, it will be easilyp dictected,” he stated.

In his presentation before the interview, the Unitrd Kingdom based Nigerian professor attributed the high level of corruption in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria to historical and multinational companies influences.

The professor, who critically evaluated corrupt practices, capacity and lack of accountability and transparency in the upstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry, also pointed out that the inconsistencies in nation’s total oil output recorded by NNPC, CBN and other agencies as indicative of the level of corruption in the industry.

He further opined strong law enfircement mechanism, resilient leadersat all levels, strong sanctions and institutions were required to curb the vulnerability and exploitation of Nigeria by corruption individuals and corporate entities.

Welcoming the partcipants and guests, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Dutsinma, Prof. Haruna Abdu Kaita, stated that the public lecture was organised as part of the university’s contribution in the fight against corruption in the country.

The FUDMA boss assured that the public lecture series would be sustained so as to provide an avenue for the varsity lecturers and others to discuss the negative impact of corruption and way out.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

