FG Moves Closure Of Abuja Airport To March 8

The closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja scheduled for February has now been shifted to March 8. The move will enable the government repair its runway, the aviation ministry said on Tuesday, pushing the move back later than previously scheduled. The decision to shut the airport and divert Abuja-bound flights to …

The post FG Moves Closure Of Abuja Airport To March 8 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

