FG must borrow to meet demands- Adeosun – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2017


FG must borrow to meet demands- Adeosun
Vanguard
Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said inability of Federal Government to generate enough revenue to meet its obligation left it with no choice than to borrow to finance critical projects. The minister said this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking
