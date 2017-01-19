FG not owing fuel marketers – PPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Thursday denied reports speculating an imminent fuel scarcity over Federal Government’s inability to pay fuel marketers’ N660 billion debt‎. ‎ In a statement released in Abuja by the PPPRA spokesman, Mr Lanre Oladele, the agency said the report was misleading and “a gross misrepresentation of facts”. ‎ ‎ ‎”There were reports that fuel queues may soon return following the Federal Government’s inability to settle marketers’ N660bn debt and non-availability of foreign exchange to fund fuel imports.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

