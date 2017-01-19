FG not owing fuel marketers – PPPRA
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Thursday denied reports speculating an imminent fuel scarcity over Federal Government’s inability to pay fuel marketers’ N660 billion debt. In a statement released in Abuja by the PPPRA spokesman, Mr Lanre Oladele, the agency said the report was misleading and “a gross misrepresentation of facts”. ”There were reports that fuel queues may soon return following the Federal Government’s inability to settle marketers’ N660bn debt and non-availability of foreign exchange to fund fuel imports.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG