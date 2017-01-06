FG orders FAAN to relocate Abuja mobile tower to Kaduna airport

By Favour Nnabugwu

The Federal government has ordered the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to relocate the mobile tower at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to Kaduna International Airport for use during the six weeks closure.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika during an on-the-spot assessment of the facilities at the Kaduna airport, who was impressed by the facility already on ground at the airport including the seamless runway and taxi way, said the Abuja Mobil tower would serve as a backup in Kaduna airport.

The Minister said, “We will make use of the Fire Service watch tower and if there is an event of failure, we will have a backup of mobile tower that will be moved from Abuja airport to Kaduna airport as a backup equipment.”

Addressing the Chief Executive of FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, asked Managing Director of FAAN to make arrangement to relocate the Abuja mobile tower to Kaduna.” Sirika also said that works would begin in earnest from today, Saturday, on the repairs of road from Abuja to Kaduna and the final completion of Kaduna terminal building before March 8, 2017.

The Minister who was not disappointed by what he met on ground, said, “I am impressed at the state of facility here in Kaduna. The runway is in good condition with all the lightings in place.”

