FG, PANDEF face-off: Stakeholders advocate younger leaders for N-Delta

By Emma Amaize, Samuel Oyadongha, Festus Ahon, Emmanuel Una, Emma Ayungbe, Chioma Onuegbu, Perez Brisibe, Emem Idio, Ochuko Akuopha & Sunday Bomadi

YENAGOA—WITH the noticeable refusal of the Presidency to dialogue with the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, concerned stakeholders of the region, yesterday, suggested the enthronement of younger leaders to steer the affairs of the coastal states of the Niger Delta.

The Ibedaowei of Opokuma Kingdom, Bayelsa State, His Royal Majesty, King Opoitari Diongoli, Opu-Okun IV, coordinator, South-South Reawakening Group, Joseph Ambakederemo, national secretary of Ndokwa National Youth Movement, NNYM, Delta State, Presley Idi, and others, said the region clearly required a new leadership to engage the Federal Government.

According to HRM Diongoli: “I do know that there are some credible persons in PANDEF, but I am also worried that some names have long outlived their relevance and should retire gracefully to pave way for the emergence of a new set of leaders from the region. As long as these same faces appear on the negotiating table, they will not be taken seriously. Niger Delta needs transformational leaders who will place the collective interest of the people above personal gains. We expect that they should demand for holistic development of the region and not oil blocks, which only a privileged few will benefit from.

“Instead of demanding for oil blocks, Niger Delta leaders should insist on the implementation of the Henry Willink’s report on the development of the region.”

Coordinator, South-South Reawakening Group, Joseph Ambakederemo, said: “Our position is that the President is right on his assessment of PANDEF. We have been saying the group is polluted with people of questionable characters. The President should engage fresh minds with a new approach to come around the issues of the Niger Delta. The split in PANDEF also confirms the group to be out for self aggrandizement and nothing more.

“The President and Niger Delta must get it right this time by identifying the serious minded and incorruptible people to find a lasting solution to the issues that have bogged down the genuine efforts of previous governments to tackle the challenges in the region.”

Militant group hails FG on PANDEF

Also, the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate, NDGJM, the only militant group in the Niger Delta that rebuffed PANDEF since inception, lauded the Federal Government for coming to the realism that the forum did not stand for the people of the region, but the selfish interests of its members.

The group, in a statement by self-styled ‘Gen.’ Aldo Agbalaja, said: “For once, the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate will like to commend the courage of the Federal Government to face reality and uphold the truth. Now this government is coming to terms with our warning that the so-called PANDEF and its leaders are the same crop of people who have used our region, land and people as their exchange currency over the years, thereby deepening our problems and feathering their own nests.

“They do not represent our people or our collective interests, but their personal greed.”

Convene Pan-Niger Delta conference

National Secretary of Ndokwa National Youth Movement, NNYM, Presley Idi, said: “When the leadership of PANDEF was composed, we raised an alarm to let everybody know that we were not comfortable with the composition and any decision reached would be null and void to the people of Ndokwa nation and we still stand by this.

“We urge President Buhari to call for a Pan Niger Delta conference, where key stakeholders from each of the ethnic nationalities in the region will be present to brainstorm and give their own take on issues affecting every ethnic nation in the Niger Delta, as this is the only way we can get an all-inclusive blueprint that will reflect the wishes of the people.”

Spokesperson of Akwa Ibom State Ex-Militants’ Forum, self-styled Edohokwa Paul, who spoke to Vanguard on phone, said: “If they really need peace in the Niger Delta, we need genuine representatives and not politicians in PANDEF.”

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Akwa Ibom State, Victor Iyanam, also told Vanguard that most of the leaders of PANDEF were unreliable. He appealed to militants to embrace peace, as they had had enough from the Federal Government in the past years more than any other region, and therefore, there was no justifiable reason to bear arms against the country.

He cited the defunct OMPADEC, NDDC, Presidential Amnesty Programme and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, which he said had gulped trillions of naira and a President of the Federal Republic from the region presiding over the country for six years, as part of the benefits.

Not begging for dialogue

However, spokesman, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, Eric Omare, said there was no credibility problem with PANDEF, adding: “The Federal Government under President Buhari, is not interested in negotiating with Niger Deltans. That is why it is looking for excuses here and there. In any case, we are not begging for negotiation. If the Federal Government wants, let them go to the moon to look for credible leaders. For us in the Niger Delta region, the PANDEF leadership is credible and we have absolute confidence in them. The Niger Delta region does not lack leaders. We have credible leaders in Chief Edwin Clark and other leaders of the Niger Delta. It is now obvious that Buhari is looking for justification to adopt military approach in the Niger Delta at all cost but he would be disappointed.”

Similarly, president, Ijaw Professionals Association (IPA) Homeland chapter, Barrister Iniruo Wills, stated: “First, although the President’s Special Adviser (Media) appears to be a humble and good man, there are many things tragically wrong with his reported comment on the Niger Delta matter.”

Let militants nominate their representatives

Niger Delta human rights/environmentalist, Alagoa Morris, asserted: “If the militants would be sincere and bold enough to name their representatives for any such dialogue and the Federal Government also genuinely means it, that would be perfect. After all, the militants have made some of us to believe that they mean well for our region and are for holistic development of the region.”

“It is proper that they nominate some of those who will go and dialogue with the federal government.

Stop discrediting PANDEF

National president of a non- violence agitation group, Niger Delta Peace Seekers Volunteer Group, NDPSVG, John Benson, advised: “The Federal Government should stop playing to the gallery and sit down with PANDEF to sort out the issues affecting the region. PANDEF is made up of leaders from the region who understand the issues particularly as they affect the development of the area and youths restiveness. They have the mandate of the people to discuss issues. Everybody cannot go to the negotiation table.

“The Federal Government must stop playing politics with the region and show commitment to tackle the problems of the region before it is too late. PANDEF is made up of men and women of integrity. The Federal Government must stop discrediting PANDEF, and call them to the negotiation table.”

