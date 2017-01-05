FG redeploys 3 Perm Secs

By Favour Nnabugwu

ABUJA— President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of two female and one male federal permanent secretaries.

Those affected are Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Dr. Jamila Shu’ara and Mr. Christian Ohaa.

A statement by the Director of Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Haruna Imrana, yesterday, said Mrs. Yemi-Esan was re-deployed from Federal Ministry of Education to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Also, Mrs. Shu’ara was redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Education from the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, while Mr. Ohaa was moved from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The circular conveying the deployment by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, stated that the handing and taking over should be completed on or before January 10, 2017.

