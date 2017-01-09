FG Reiterates Commitment To Promised Value Addition In Mining

The federal government through the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Honourable Abubakar Bawa Bwari has said it is determined to promote value addition in the mining sector to move the sector to higher level.

Hon. Bawa stated this while receiving a delegation of Chinese foreign investors led by the Chairman of Sino Min Metals Limited, Mr. Paul Kaizer.

According to the Minister of State” government is ready to partner and support serious mining investors that are engaged in value addition of mineral products. He said “the principle of this Ministry is any mining company that comes with the concept of value addition will be fully supported”.

Noting that the relationship between Nigeria and China especially in mining is getting stronger by the day. He said “in the last six months, he has led three delegations to China, during the 2016 China Mining Conference in Tianjin and the Nigeria/China Mining Investment Roadshow in Beinjing, where two Memorandum of Undersatanding (MoUs) were signed between Nigeria and Shandong province and between Nigeria and the Ministry of Land Resources, Beijing, China, in the area of exploration and geological sciencesl

Hon Bwari commended the delegation for not only indicating interest in investing in the mining of manganese but in adding value to the product by setting up smelting plant to process silicon manganese. This he said is what the government is canvassing for and he enjoined them to operate within the laws of the country.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and the Chairman of Sino Min Metals Limited, Paul Kaizer said the delegation was in the Ministry to indicate their interest in partnering with government to promote the production of manganese in the country.

He said their company is into the mining of manganese and located in Kebbi State. The company currently mines manganese and exports it in its raw form but presently have the intention to partner with a Chinese company to set up a smelting plant that will smelt manganese into silicon manganese.

Mr. Kaizer disclosed that the company needs about 100megawatts of power at any given time to operate efficiently and they are in the process of acquiring coal sites in Kogi State to generate power for the company.

The Chairman, Ningxia Jiyuan Metalugical Group, Mr. M O Junhong, the Chinese partner, said their company is one of the top three in metallurgical in China and currently

produces about 450,000 tonnes of manganese in China. He said manganese is in high demand in the steel, cement and building industries. When operational in Nigeria it will generate foreign exchange, create jobs and provide training for man power in the sector, he added.

