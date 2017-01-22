Pages Navigation Menu

FG releases N375million for School Feeding Programme

BusinessDay

FG releases N375million for School Feeding Programme
BusinessDay
The Federal Government has released the sum of N375million for this year, for the feeding of 700,000 primary school pupils in 5 states as part of the implementation of its Social Investment Programmes. A statement by the Vice President's Spokesman
