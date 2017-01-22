FG releases N375million for School Feeding Programme

The Federal Government has released the sum of N375million for this year, for the feeding of 700,000 primary school pupils in 5 states as part of the implementation of its Social Investment Programmes.

A statement by the Vice President’s Spokesman Laolu Akande said all states of the federation except two

are now being processed for the payment of N30,000 monthly Stipends to 200,000 graduates, the N-Power Beneficiaries.

Giving a Media Update in Abuja on Sunday, Akande said last week the FG released money for this year, to the States of Anambra, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ebonyi to cover the feeding for 10 school days.

“The sum of about N375, 434, 870 has just been released and paid to 7,909 cooks in those States for the feeding of a total of 677, 476 primary school pupils” Akande said.

Giving a breakdown he said Ogun State got a total of N119, 648, 900 paid to 1.381 cooks to feed 170, 927 pupils.

Ebonyi State got N115, 218, 600 paid to 1.466 cooks to feed 164, 598 pupils.

Anambra State got N67.5m paid to 937 cooks to feed 96,489 pupils.

Oyo State got N72.2m paid to 1437 cooks to feed 103, 269 pupils.

Osun State got N867,370 paid to 2688 to feed 142, 193 pupils.

“All monies are paid directly to the cooks and cover 10 days of school” he said .

The Vice President’s media aide also disclosed that later this week, the figures would go up as Zamfara and Enugu States are expected to be paid N188.7 million and N67.2 million respectively.

In Zamfara, the sum would be paid to 2,738 cooks to feed 269, 665 pupils. And in Enugu, the sum would be paid to 1128 cooks to feed 96, 064 pupils.

*By then, he noted that over N631 million would have been released so far in 2017 for school feeding in 7 States, paid to 11,775 cooks and meant to feed over One million primary school pupils-exact number of pupils by then would be 1, 043, 205.

On N-Power, Akande said the process of payments of verified graduates who are beneficiaries has advanced and at different stages of progress in all but two states, noting that more and more of such beneficiaries are posting their glad experiences of receiving alerts on the Social Media.

According to him, this means that payment of the December Stipends which has gone across the country would be completed in all states except two that did not meet the extended deadline for the verification process for December stipends. He disclosed that the processing of January Stipends are also in advanced stages.

He assured beneficiaries who have issues to remain patient, adding that a number of the beneficiaries have banking information irregularities. He said the payment of the unemployed graduates which has created a huge buzz across the country especially on the Social Media is being done in batches.

Regarding the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, he said payments are ongoing in the nine pilot states of Bauchi, Borno, Niger, Kogi, Cross Rivers, Osun, Oyo Ekiti, and Kwara States.

While payment challenges are being experienced with the banks in some of the States, beneficiaries continue to receive their stipends which is being paid for two months-ie a total sum of N10,000 are being paid for the CCT beneficiaries to cover the months of December and January. The CCT payments would be done 6 times in a year, with a payment of N10,000 to cover two months.

