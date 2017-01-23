Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG releases N72bn counterpart funding for Lagos-Ibadan rail project – The News

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FG releases N72bn counterpart funding for Lagos-Ibadan rail project
The News
The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi says the Federal Government has released N72 billion counterpart funding for the construction of Lagos-Ibadan modernisation railway project. Amaechi made this known at the quarterly Presidential
FG releases N72bn full counterpart funding for Lagos-Ibadan railVanguard
BREAKING: FG releases N72bn for Lagos-Ibadan rail line constructionNAIJ.COM
Amaechi: Buhari has released N72bn for Lagos-Ibadan railwayTheCable
The Nation Newspaper –360Nobs.com
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.