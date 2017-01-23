FG releases N72bn counterpart funding for Lagos-Ibadan rail project – The News
The News
FG releases N72bn counterpart funding for Lagos-Ibadan rail project
The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi says the Federal Government has released N72 billion counterpart funding for the construction of Lagos-Ibadan modernisation railway project. Amaechi made this known at the quarterly Presidential …
