Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG Resumes Payments To Ex-Niger Delta Militans

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has resumed payments to former Niger Delta militants, as agreed under a 2009 amnesty deal, a government official confirmed on Thursday. President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been holding talks with militants to end attacks on crude pipelines, which cut Nigeria’s output by 700,000 barrels in 2016. The budget for cash payments to …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post FG Resumes Payments To Ex-Niger Delta Militans appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.