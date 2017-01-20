FG Rules Out Reduction Of Duty On Imported Vehicles

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC); Col Hameed Ali (rtd) has ruled out any possibility of reducing Customs duty on imported vehicles.

He stated this at a meeting with a delegation led by the National President of Association of Motor dealers of Nigeria (AMDN), Prince Abibola Adedoyin in Abuja.

Customs acting public relations officer, Mr Joseph Attah, disclosed this in a statement that the delegation raised the issue of high customs duty and requested that customs duty should be reduced. Justifying the stand of Customs, Ali said that, “Reduction of duties is not in the function of NCS; customs duty of 35 per cent is a regional decision in the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET).

‘‘What is different is the levy which every nation is given as lead way to make adjustment as it fits its national interest,” he said, adding that the 35 per cent levy on new vehicles was brought in by the National Automotive Council’s drive to ensure that Nigeria was able to meet its vehicular demands.

The Comptroller-General said that the NCS has made its position known to the Federal Government that it is the decision of government to see the need to take a second look at the levy but as regards 35 per cent, it will remain as it is, he added.

Ali said that the association also raised the issue of delays in the system, handling charges and the ease of doing business in customs ports. The National President AMDN, Mr. Ajibola Adedoyin, said that the policy was a welcome development but the problem was the issue of implementation.

Adedoyin said that the association would work with the federal government in any policy that would bring betterment to the country. “We are not saying that the policy of making Nigeria becoming a better country is a bad idea but it’s the implementation that we are not too comfortable with.

“Because if they implement it the way they feel they wanted to do it, it might not augur well for the generality of Nigerians. Like we said the policy is good but can be implemented in phases so that after we finish in one phase then we can move to the next phase so that the policy can be implemented with humanity,’’ he said.

Commenting on high cost of duty tariff, Adedoyin said that customs duty charged on car was too high.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

