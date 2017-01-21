FG sacks striking doctors
Federal Government has sacked striking doctors. Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals have consequently been directed to replace resident doctors who are currently on a warning strike. This development is coming barely 24 hours after the commencement of one week warning strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors. The government’s […]
