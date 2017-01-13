Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG says Nigeria to become world’s largest cocoa producer – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FG says Nigeria to become world's largest cocoa producer
Vanguard
ABUJA – THE Federal Government yesterday, declared that Nigeria will become Africa's largest cocoa producer and exporter soon. This was disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, during the inauguration of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.