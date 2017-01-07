FG Says No Increase in Import Duty of Foodstuff & Luxury Goods
The Federal Ministry of Finance on Friday said that government has not increased the import duties of food items and luxury goods. Recall that a couple of days ago, new surface online that the ministry had increased the import duties on these items to foster local production. This was made known in a statement by […]
